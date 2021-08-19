Photos: First Look at PINOCCHIO at Greenwich Theatre
The cast includes Alice De-Warrenne, David Haller, Cassandra Hercules, Serin Ibrahim, Adam Karim, Anthony Spargo, Reice Weathers.
Greenwich Theatre's new summer repertory season is completed with a new version of Pinocchio by Anthony Clark, adapted from the novel by Carlo Coloddi. Directed by the venue's artistic director James Haddrell with design by Cleo Pettitt, the show follows the walking, talking puppet on a series of adventures as he learns to take responsibility for his actions and say 'sorry'.
This live action production has additional puppets designed by Smoking Apples Theatre Company and The Company of Marionettes, and original music by David Haller.
Pinocchio plays at Greenwich Theatre in repertory with The Wolves of Willoughby Chase until 5 September, with the venue capacity capped to allow for areas of distanced seating for those who prefer it. Tickets are available from www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk.
Adam Karim as Volpino and Reice Weathers as Fellino in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Adam Karim as Volpino, Cassandra Hercules as Pinocchio and Reice Weathers as Fellino in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Adam Karim as Volpino, Reice Weathers as Fellino and Cassandra Hercules as Pinocchio in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Adam Karim, Alice De-Warrenne, Anthony Spargo and Reice Weathers in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Alice De-Warrenne as Angelica in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Anthony Spargo as Gepetto, Cassandra Hercules as Pinocchio and Alice De-Warrenne as Angelica in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Cassandra Hercules as Pinocchio and Anthony Spargo as Gepetto in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Cassandra Hercules as Pinocchio and Serin Ibrahim as Grillo in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Cassandra Hercules as Pinocchio in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Cassandra Hercules as Pinocchio, Serin Ibrahim as Grillo and Anthony Spargo as Gepetto in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Reice Weathers as Fellino, Cassandra Hercules as Pinocchio and Alice De-Warrenne as the Apprentice in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Serin Ibrahim as Grillo in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre
Serin Ibrahim as Grillo, Adam Karim as Volpino, Cassandra Hercules as Pinocchio and Reice Weathers as Fellino in Pinocchio at Greenwich Theatre