Photos: First Look at PINOCCHIO at Greenwich Theatre

Greenwich Theatre's new summer repertory season is completed with a new version of Pinocchio by Anthony Clark, adapted from the novel by Carlo Coloddi. Directed by the venue's artistic director James Haddrell with design by Cleo Pettitt, the show follows the walking, talking puppet on a series of adventures as he learns to take responsibility for his actions and say 'sorry'.

This live action production has additional puppets designed by Smoking Apples Theatre Company and The Company of Marionettes, and original music by David Haller.

The cast includes Alice De-Warrenne, David Haller, Cassandra Hercules, Serin Ibrahim, Adam Karim, Anthony Spargo, Reice Weathers.

Pinocchio plays at Greenwich Theatre in repertory with The Wolves of Willoughby Chase until 5 September, with the venue capacity capped to allow for areas of distanced seating for those who prefer it. Tickets are available from www.greenwichtheatre.org.uk.