Photos: First Look at James McDermott's THE BIRDS AND THE BEES

The New Wolsey Theatre in Ipswich will be partnering with Norwich Theatre, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds and John Stalker Productions for the tour, which will mark the first professional UK production of any version of Mark Crawford's play as well as the first co-production between the three East Anglian based theatres.

Get a first look at photos below!

Commissioned by John Stalker Productions, James McDermott's new version of the 2016 Canadian play relocates the play's setting from modern-day Canada to North Norfolk in England's East Anglia. Set in an East Anglian farm, the hilarious comedy romp tackles topics of sex, love, science, family, and the artificial insemination of turkeys.

On Sarah's East Anglian farm the honeybees are dropping like flies - just like her love life. Her husband bolted twenty years ago and she hasn't slept with anyone since. Her middle-aged daughter Gail's marriage is going up in smoke just like her turkey farm and neighbour Earl is fighting a losing battle with his sugar beet yield and his 'no strings' relationships.



Then along comes city-dwelling bio-student Ben to study those pesky poorly performing pollinators. He could probably also have a look at Sarah's turkeys, which can't seem to mate without a human helping hand. Perhaps some local mead and the annual Turkey Day's Dance will sort everything out - and not just for the birds



As the consequences of that momentous night unfold Sarah, Gail, Earl and Ben discover the best way out of a crisis is to commit to those closest to you - just watch out and don't get stung

.

The cast of the UK premiere will be: Laura Doddington (The Midwich Cuckoos) as Sarah, Louise Gold (Gypsy, Fiddler on the Roof) as Gail, Richard McIver (Half-Full) as Ben and Sion Tudor Owen (Carrie's War, White Christmas) as Earl.

The Birds and the Bees will be directed by the New Wolsey's Artistic Director Peter Rowe with design by Dawn Allsopp, lighting design by Richard G Jones and casting direction by Debbie O'Brien.

The production will run at the New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich from 25 March - 9 April (press night: 29 March) before heading on tour to Norwich Theatre from 20-30 April and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds from 3-7 May. The production will also be livestreamed for four performances during its run at the New Wolsey Theatre from 7-9 April.

Tickets for tour dates at New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich and Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds are now on sale via their respective websites and box offices with tickets for Norwich Theatre's run going on sale on Friday 28th January.

NEW WOLSEY THEATRE

25 March - 9 April

Press Night: 29 March

www.wolseytheatre.co.uk

+44 (0) 1473 295900

NORWICH THEATRE

20-30 April

www.norwichtheatre.org (Tickets on sale from 28th January)

01603 630 000

THEATRE ROYAL BURY ST EDMUNDS

3-7 May

www.theatreroyal.org

booking@theatreroyal.org