Photos: First Look at I WANNA BE YOURS at Leeds Playhouse

Leeds Playhouse has today released enticing new production images for I WANNA BE YOURS that take us on a romantic journey from a bedroom in London to the top of a mountain in Iceland. Written by Zia Ahmed and directed by Leeds Playhouse Associate Director Sameena Hussain, this incredible production runs in the Bramall Rock Void from 29 April - 14 May ahead of a tour to a host of community venues across the Leeds City Region from 17 - 28 May.

The images show actors Eva Scott and Usman Nawaz moving seamlessly across Designer Warda Abbasi's vibrant set - reflecting the many places they inhabit as a new couple as they explore the lyrical elements of this beautiful play.

I WANNA BE YOURS follows a young couple working on sustaining a relationship across contemporary cultural divides. They are just two ordinary people living ordinary lives. Ella is an actor from Yorkshire who likes red wine and Haseeb a poet from London who prefers hot chocolate. Their lives and relationship develop through intimate fleeting moments, awkwardly comedic family encounters and achingly familiar arguments - until the elephant in the room starts to come between them.

Halifax-born Sameena and Bradford-based Warda Abbasi, Leeds Playhouse's Resident Designer, have created the world of Ella and Haseeb with Lighting Designer Jane Laljee; Sound Designer & Composer Eilon Morris; Assistant Director Kirsty Taylor; and Casting Director Lucy Casson.