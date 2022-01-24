Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

pixeltracker

Performances run 18th January – 16th April 2022 at Riverside Studios.

Jan. 24, 2022  

Production images of the spellbinding new play from Elizabeth McGovern, AVA: The Secret Conversations, have been released.

Taking to the stage with Academy Award-nominee McGovern (Downton Abbey, ITV), who stars as Ava, is Anatol Yusef (Boardwalk Empire, HBO; Punisher, Netflix) as Peter Evans, the journalist Ava hired to write her autobiography when she lived in 1980s London.

Directed by filmmaker Gaby Dellal (3 Generations, Big Beach; Angels Crest, Process Film), AVA is a captivating exploration into the fractured relationship between the public and private lives of one of Hollywood's greatest icons.

Performances run 18th January - 16th April 2022 at Riverside Studios.

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Liz Callaway Photo
Liz Callaway
Telly Leung Photo
Telly Leung
Patti Murin Photo
Patti Murin

More Hot Stories For You

  • Playlab Celebrates 50 Years Of New Australian Theatre In 2022
  • AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Cancels Performances In Brisbane Until Sunday 16 January
  • ORACLE in Brisbane Postponed
  • ORACLE Embark on an Australian Tour This Month