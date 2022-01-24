Photos: First Look at AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Production images of the spellbinding new play from Elizabeth McGovern, AVA: The Secret Conversations, have been released.

Taking to the stage with Academy Award-nominee McGovern (Downton Abbey, ITV), who stars as Ava, is Anatol Yusef (Boardwalk Empire, HBO; Punisher, Netflix) as Peter Evans, the journalist Ava hired to write her autobiography when she lived in 1980s London.

Directed by filmmaker Gaby Dellal (3 Generations, Big Beach; Angels Crest, Process Film), AVA is a captivating exploration into the fractured relationship between the public and private lives of one of Hollywood's greatest icons.