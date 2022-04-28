Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ELECTRIC ROSARY at the Royal Exchange

Performances run 23 April – 14 May.

Apr. 28, 2022  

Tim Foley's new play ELECTRIC ROSARY is now playing at the Royal Exchange. Bringing nuns and robots together on the Royal Exchange stage for the first time - this brand-new piece of comedy writing was inspired by Foley's youthful trip to a monastery with his dad, where the monks rode quad-bikes.

Performances run 23 April - 14 May. Check out photos below!

Directed by Jaz Woodcock-Stewart ELECTRIC ROSARY sees the world of prayers and hymns collide with that of glitching and binary. This acutely observed play places questions of faith, spirituality and humanity alongside technological advancement and a robotic future. Mary, the council-funded robot, is played by Breffni Holahan who is joined on stage by Suzette Llewellyn, Olwen May, Jo Mousley, Yandass Ndlovu and Saroja-Lily Ratnavel who complete the cast.

Behind the crumbling walls the Sisters of St Grace Convent are dwindling in numbers, divine inspiration is at an all-time low and a council-funded robot-nun has just been invited to join their convent. Practical and surprisingly funny, for some a blessing, for others a curse - could she be the revelation they have all been praying for? Set in a time where nuns are scarce and robots are commonplace, this new play explores how artificial intelligence influences what we choose to believe in and what it is to be human in tomorrow's world.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Breffni Holahan

Breffni Holahan

Saroja-Lily Ratnavel

Breffni Holahan

Olwen May

Saroja-Lily Ratnavel

Yandass Ndlovu

Jo Mousley, Olwen May

Jo Mousley, Breffni Holahan

Suzette Llewellyn



