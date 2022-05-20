Photos: First Look at Deafinitely Theatre's EVERYDAY

All new photos have been released for the upcoming production of Deafinitely Theatre's Everyday, written and directed by Paula Garfield that opens tonight at New Diorama Theatre and runs until 11 June, ahead of a national tour visiting Birmingham Rep (16-18 June) and York Theatre Royal (21-22 June) before culminating at Northern Stage (24-25 June).

Four people come together to perform a ritual of community and catharsis. Gathering up true stories of deaf women and non-binary people's experiences of surviving abuse, they form a witches' coven like no other - with a cauldron of newt's eyes and butterflies, deep scars, and blazing signs.

Cast: Fifi Garfield, Kelsey Gordon, Zoë McWhinney and Bea Webster

Photo Credit: Becky Bailey