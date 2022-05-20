Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Deafinitely Theatre's EVERYDAY

The show opens tonight at New Diorama Theatre and runs until 11 June.

May. 20, 2022  

All new photos have been released for the upcoming production of Deafinitely Theatre's Everyday, written and directed by Paula Garfield that opens tonight at New Diorama Theatre and runs until 11 June, ahead of a national tour visiting Birmingham Rep (16-18 June) and York Theatre Royal (21-22 June) before culminating at Northern Stage (24-25 June).

Four people come together to perform a ritual of community and catharsis. Gathering up true stories of deaf women and non-binary people's experiences of surviving abuse, they form a witches' coven like no other - with a cauldron of newt's eyes and butterflies, deep scars, and blazing signs.

Cast: Fifi Garfield, Kelsey Gordon, Zoë McWhinney and Bea Webster

Photo Credit: Becky Bailey

Cherie Gordon, Fifi Garfield, Zoe McWhinney, Bea Webster

Cherie Gordon, Fifi Garfield, Zoe McWhinney, Bea Webster

Fifi Garfield, Bea Webster, Zoe McWhinney, Cherie Gordon

Zoe McWhinney, Fifi Garfield

Zoe McWhinney, Fifi Garfield, Bea Webster

Zoe McWhinney, Cherie Gordon

Bea Webster

Cherie Gordon

Bea Webster, Zoe McWhinney, Cherie Gordon, Fifi Garfield





