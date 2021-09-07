Photos: First Look at DOUBLE MURDER at Sadler's Wells

All new photos have been released of Hofesh Shechter's Double Murder which opens at Sadler's Wells next week ahead of a tour.

Double Murder is a thrilling new double bill by internationally celebrated choreographer Hofesh Shechter, presented as two distinctly contrasting pieces for our times - Clowns and The Fix. The production will open to press at Sadler's Wells on Wednesday 15 September prior to an international tour before returning to play at HOME in Manchester in June with further UK dates to be announced.

With a sarcastic nod to our ever-growing indifference to violence, Clowns unleashes a whirlwind of choreographed anarchy, asking how far are we willing to go in the name of entertainment.

Shechter's new creation, The Fix, brings a tender, fragile energy to the stage. It offers a human, raw and compassionate moment where violence, tenderness and hope are all laid bare through Shechter's achingly beautiful, cinematic lens.

Performed by ten of his inimitable dancers and accompanied by the epic sounds of a Shechter-composed score, Double Murder will expose painful truths and delve into our deepest emotions.

Double Murder is produced by Hofesh Shechter Company. It is commissioned by Sadler's Wells, ThÃ©Ã¢tre de la Ville Paris, Brighton Dome & Brighton Festival, Les ThÃ©Ã¢tres de la Ville de Luxembourg. Co-commissioned by Shanghai International Dance Center Theater (SIDCT), Hong Kong - New Vision Arts Festival, National Performing Arts Center, by Taiwan R.O.C. - National Taichung Theater, Danse Danse MontrÃ©al, ScÃ¨ne Nationale d'Albi, Torinodanza Festival / Teatro Stabile di Torino - Teatro Nazionale, Marche Teatro / Inteatro Festival, OpÃ©ra de Dijon and HOME Manchester. Developed in part at Banff Centre for Arts and Creativity.

Double Murder is supported by the International Music and Art Foundation.

Clowns premiered on 29 April 2016 at Nederlands Dans Theater 1 in The Hague, The Netherlands