Photos: First Look at CLAUS THE MUSICAL at the Lowry

The production opened last night at The Lowry and plays until 8 January. 

Dec. 15, 2022  

All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of Claus The Musical which opened last night at The Lowry and plays until 8 January.

The cast includes Georgie Buckland who plays Necile, Junior Delius (AK), Chris Draper (Will Knook), Jazz Evans (Awgwa), Jessica Lim (Shiegra), Mari McGinlay (Zurline), Alwyne Taylor (Narrator), Corrine Priest (The Fairy Queen), Harry Winchester (Claus). Ensemble cast includes Emily George, Michael Kholwadia, Nic Cain, Emily Tang and Simon Oskarsson.

Directed by Kate Golledge, adapted for the stage by Simon Warne and with spellbinding music and lyrics from Andy Collyer, Claus The Musical brings the beloved L.Frank Baum children's classic The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus to life in a show that appeals to the child in everyone.

Further creative team includes Alex Beetschen (Musical Director), Stewart J Charlesworth (Set and Costume Design), Aaron Dootson (Lighting Design), Jane Deitch (Casting Director), Andrew Johnson (Sound Designer) and Lucinda Lawrence (Choreography). Claus the Musical is co-produced by Jason Haigh-Ellery.

From the writer of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz comes the story of Santa Claus, the man who will be forever in our hearts and, on Christmas Eve, forever in our skies. Abandoned as a baby in the magical Forest of Burzee, he is gifted to Necile, a wood nymph, who showers him with love and names him Claus. With a helping hand from the mystical inhabitants of the forest - Fairies, Knooks and Ryls - she teaches him that kindness is the most important lesson of all, a gift that Claus eventually shares with us, as he embarks on a journey to bring the miracle of Christmas to the whole world.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith

