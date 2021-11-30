Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at BEOWULF: AN EPIC PANTO

Cast: Matthew Kellett, Philip Lee, Emily Cairns, Jennie Jacobs, Julia Mariko Smith with Kirsty McLean as swing.

Nov. 30, 2021  

Their critically acclaimed 'Snow White in the Seven Months of Lockdown' received an OnComm award from the Offies, recognising exceptional Off West End theatre presented online. Now, after a (typically) resourceful move to digital, Charles Court Opera are back at the King's Head Theatre with a live panto that will be like no other...

In 'Beowulf: An Epic Panto', a co-production with the King's Head Theatre, join Beowulf, Grendel, Grendel's mother and a maelstrom of other fantastical characters, for this completely unmissable show, packed with mammoth musical numbers, and led by a colossally talented cast including many CCO favourites.

Check out photos below!

From Adult Only performances through to Children's Matinees, Charles Court Opera's biggest and best pantomime yet is perfect for families, couples, groups of friends and office parties. Don't miss out on the ultimate Christmas cracker of a show.

It runs from 26 November, 2021 - 8 January, 2022.

Creative team: Written and Directed by John Savournin; Music, Lyrics, Musical Direction and Sound Design by David Eaton; Set and Costume Design by Stewart J Charlesworth with Associate Designer Elizabeth Greengrass; Lighting Design by Jo Palmer; and Choreography by David Hulston.


For more information visit: www.kingsheadtheatre.com

Photo credit: Craig Fuller

Emily Cairns

Philip Lee, Julia Mariko Smith, Emily Cairns, and Matthew Kellett

Philip Lee

Philip Lee

Jennie Jacobs and Julia Mariko Smith

Jennie Jacobs

Julia Mariko Smith

Philip Lee, Julia Mariko Smith, Emily Cairns and Matthew Kellett


