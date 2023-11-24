Photos: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at Corn Exchange Newbury

Performances run Friday 24th November – Sunday 31st December 2023.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

Brand new production photos have been released for this year’s pantomime at the Corn Exchange Newbury, Beauty and the Beast! With roaringly funny jokes, beastly amounts of magic, and a hit list of songs for all ages, this fantastic production is not to be missed.

Magic, mayhem and mystery lie ahead this Christmas in Newbury, with a cast that includes Robbie Noonan (Winnie The Pooh, Riverside Studios/UK Tour, Avenue Q, UK Tour), Jade Johnson (Help! We Are Still Alive, Seven Dials Playhouse; The Book of Mormon, West End), and Graham Mackay-Bruce (The Phantom of the Opera, West End; Chicago, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as the Dame, alongside a multi-talented cast of both Newbury panto veterans and newcomers.

Photo Credit: The Other Richard

Lois Elizabeth Glenister, Robbie Noonan
Lois Elizabeth Glenister, Robbie Noonan

Nathan Shaw, Chloe Gentles
Nathan Shaw, Chloe Gentles

Jade Johnson, Jenny Perry
Jade Johnson, Jenny Perry

Jenny Perry and ensemble
Jenny Perry and ensemble

Lois Elizabeth Glenister, Chloe Gentles, Robbie Noonan
Lois Elizabeth Glenister, Chloe Gentles, Robbie Noonan

Nathan Shaw, Chloe Gentles
Nathan Shaw, Chloe Gentles

Nathan Shaw, Chloe Gentles
Nathan Shaw, Chloe Gentles

Nathan Shaw, Chloe Gentles
Nathan Shaw, Chloe Gentles

Robbie Noonan, Chloe Gentles, Lois Elizabeth Glenister
Robbie Noonan, Chloe Gentles, Lois Elizabeth Glenister

Robbie Noonan, Lois Elizabeth Glenister
Robbie Noonan, Lois Elizabeth Glenister

Graham Mackay
Graham Mackay

Harry Warburton, Abby Fell, Chloe Gentles
Harry Warburton, Abby Fell, Chloe Gentles




