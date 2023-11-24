Photos: First Look at BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Panto at Corn Exchange Newbury

Brand new production photos have been released for this year’s pantomime at the Corn Exchange Newbury, Beauty and the Beast! With roaringly funny jokes, beastly amounts of magic, and a hit list of songs for all ages, this fantastic production is not to be missed.

Magic, mayhem and mystery lie ahead this Christmas in Newbury, with a cast that includes Robbie Noonan (Winnie The Pooh, Riverside Studios/UK Tour, Avenue Q, UK Tour), Jade Johnson (Help! We Are Still Alive, Seven Dials Playhouse; The Book of Mormon, West End), and Graham Mackay-Bruce (The Phantom of the Opera, West End; Chicago, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) as the Dame, alongside a multi-talented cast of both Newbury panto veterans and newcomers.