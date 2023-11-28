Photos: First Look at ARABIAN NIGHTS at Bristol Old Vic

The production runs until 6 Jan 2024.

Nov. 28, 2023

Ahead of the official opening night of Bristol Old Vic's festive spectacular Arabian Nights on Wed 29 Nov, production photos have been released.

Check out the photos below!

From writer Sonali Bhattacharyya (Chasing Hares, Young Vic) and director Blanche McIntyre (All's Well That Ends Well, RSC) comes an Arabian Nights for modern times - including a daring heroine, captivating music and a timeless story of wonder and hope.

The cast includes Yasemin Özdemir as Schere, Sara Diab as Dina, Saikat Ahamed as Maruf, Nicholas Karimi as the King, Ajjaz Awad as Gulab/Umm, Roxy Faridany as Maryam/Lily, Patrick Osborne as Jafar and Arinder Sadhra as Rahiq/Zara.

The full creative team includes Sonali Bhattacharyya (Writer), Blanche McIntyre (Director), Hannah Sibai (Set & Costume Designer), Oğuz Kaplangı (Sound Designer & Composer), Nao Nagai (Lighting Designer), Aline David (Movement Director), Samuel Wilde (Puppetry Designer & Consultant), Christopher Worrall CDG (Casting Director), Melina Namdar (Associate Director), Hannah Southfield (Puppetry Associate) and Anna Dixon (Costume Supervisor).

The production runs until 6 Jan 2024.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

