Photos: First Look at ANTIGONE at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Below, check out all new production photos from Antigone at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre which opens on Friday this week.

A torn family. A hostile state. One heroic brother. One misguided son. One conflicted sister, and the second is on the run.

The creative team includes: Michael 'Mikey J' Asante MBE (composer), Shanaé Chisholm (casting assistant), Barbara Houseman (voice & text and season associate director), Carrie-Anne Ingrouille (choreographer), Polly Jerrold (casting director), Jack Knowles (lighting designer), Emma Laxton (sound designer), Ingrid Mackinnon (season associate: intimacy support), Khadija Raza (costume designer), Leslie Travers (set designer), Jo Tyabji (co-director), Max Webster (director) and Kate Waters (Fight Director).

Zainab Hasan plays the role of Antigone, and Tony Jayawardena plays Antigone's uncle, Creon.

Also in the cast are: Pandora Colin (Eurydice), Rhianna Dorris (Lyra), Sandy Grierson (Aleksy), Nadeem Islam (Polyneices), Abe Jarman (Eteocles), Oliver Johnstone (Haemon), Munir Khairdin (Nikomedes), Susan Lawson-Reynolds (Commissioner), Eli London (Tiresius), Shazia Nicholls (Ismene), Mervin Noronha (Chorus), Razak Osman (Athan), Joseph Prouse (Officer), Nadia Sohawon (Kyria), Riley Woodford (Strom) and Lydia Bakelmun (walking understudy).