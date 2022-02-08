Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at ANNA KARENINA at Sheffield Theatres

The show opens at Sheffield Theatres on Thursday 10th February.

Feb. 8, 2022  

A selection of production images have been released from Anna Karenina opens at Sheffield Theatres on Thursday 10th February has become available.

Admired but unfulfilled, Russian socialite Anna is faced with a choice - remain with her husband to keep her beloved child, or risk ruin in the pursuit of passion.

How do we choose to live the one life we have?

A bold new production of Tolstoy's epic masterpiece about desire, duty and defiance that opens Sheffield Theatres' 50th Anniversary Season.

The cast includes Isis Davis playing Dolly, Nick Fletcher playing Karenin, Solomon Israel playing Stiva, Chris Jenks playing Count Vronsky, Adelle Leonce playing Anna, Douggie McMeekin playing Levin, Sarah Seggari playing Princess Betsy and Tara Tijani playing Kitty. All cast members make their Crucible debut.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

