Photos: First Look at 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE at Town & Gown Pub & Theatre

All new photos have been released for 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE at Town & Gown Pub & Theatre. Performances run 3rd - 13th August.

It's 1956 and The Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein are having their annual quiche breakfast. As the assembled "widows" await the announcement of the society's prize-winning quiche, the atomic bomb sirens sound!

How will the "widows" respond as their idyllic town and lifestyle faces attacks?

Winner of the 2012 NYC International Fringe Festival as Best Overall Production, 5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche is a tasty recipe of hysterical laughs, sexual innuendoes, unsuccessful repressions, and delicious discoveries.