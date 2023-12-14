Photos: First Look At Snow White At The Malthouse Canterbury

‘Snow White’ is now playing at the Malthouse Theatre in Canterbury.

Get a first look at photos below!

Featuring the return of legendary Malthouse Dame, Joseph Gardner Hodges, as Nurse Fanny, the cast also features a plethora of West End stars, including Emma Harrold (Titanic the Musical) as Snow White, Kieran Mellish (The Choir of Man) as Muddles, Jasmine Beel (Heathers) as Spirit of the Mirror, Rebecca Parker (Cats) as the Evil Queen and Ryan Bartholomew (Grease) as Prince Charming, completed by Ruby Dixon, Holly Reid, Katie Larbey, Izzie McGee and Sophie Ingoldsby.

Boasting stunning sets and costumes, side-splitting comedy, catchy songs and dazzling special effects, the production will reunite the creative team behind this years production with direction and choreography by Jay Gardner Hodges, lighting design by Seb Blaber, sound design by Phil Wilson, costume design by Paul Shriek, scenery design by Sarah Holland and David Holland and Stage Management by Jack Jenkins.

Production photography by Kevin Ralph.

Snow White plays at the Malthouse Theatre Canterbury until Monday 1 January 2024 with press night on Friday 15 December 2023 at 7.30pm, with tickets on sale now from the online box office at Click Here.

You can find Snow White on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram at @CanterburyPanto