Photos: First Look At OVO's A CHRISTMAS CAROL In The Snow

Directed by Adam Nichols and Janet Podd has been performing in sub-zero temperatures this month at St Albans Roman Theatre.

Dec. 19, 2022  

See first look photos of OVO's open-air production of 'A CHRISTMAS CAROL'. Directed by Adam Nichols and Janet Podd has been performing in sub-zero temperatures this month at St Albans Roman Theatre.

The Roman Theatre's historic grounds have been transformed into a magical winter wonder-land by OVO's production designer Simon Nicholas.

Says Simon Nicholas: "We've had years of experience building our theatre inside the remains of the Roman Theatre, but this year we realised they are all based on working in the spring and summer!"

We predicted things would get wet and chilly but to see temperatures drop to -8º added new challenges. Light switches have been freezing, set fabrics have become as stiff as boards and the walkways have become icy but for all the challenges the cast and crew - and the audiences! - have dealt with this added level of winter so confidently, and the Roman Theatre looks truly beautiful."

"Franklin is a born performer," says FairyPoweredProductions. "She's responsible for 90% of the Christmas cheer in the show and is doubling up in various roles with barely a moment to breathe. But she's always crystal clear about whom she's playing when, and has that perfectly rare quality of being able to combine indefatigable charm with a poised and polished comedic timing."

"Jilly Bond is an excellent Scrooge," says the Herts Advertiser. "She portrays his emotional journey with sensitivity and a touch of humour throughout. Dickens' great skill as a writer is to portray gritty realism with a wry perspective and Bond's performance is spot-on."

A CHRISTMAS CAROL cast includes David Widdowson and Anna Franklin as Mr and Mrs Nigel Fezziwig (left) and Matthew Rowan (below) as Charles Dickens/narrator.

Jilly Bond (Scrooge) says: "The Roman Theatre has been transformed by the beauty of the snow; it undulates across the grounds under the lights and looks truly magical. The vast expanse of the site and the sight of St Albans cathedral in the distance gave me a real sense of the desolate loneliness of the characters in Dickens' novel.

We knew keeping warm would be a challenge, which I met by wearing three layers of thermals, leggings and a jumper under my costume. When that proved not to be enough to keep out the cold, I added my own thick white shirt. Two pairs of gloves helped with the hands, but by the second show my toes were completely numb - in the end I had to resort to foot-warmers as well as two pairs of socks! And change my Doc Martens for walking-boots which were both warmer and helped me to stop sliding all over the place! They may look less authentic for a Victorian man, but hopefully the audience aren't really looking at my feet..."

When I kneel by the Ghost of Jacob Marley, I invariably manage to find the one pile of snow which has not been cleared - I learnt then that water goes straight through four layers if you kneel in it!

I found the best way to thaw out between shows is a flask of hot soup and sitting under a rather inadequate blow-heater to thaw. I relished my drive home to London at the end of the night with the heater going full blast! All our audiences have been very gung-ho, and have thrown themselves into being part of the endurance test judging by the warm applause, laughs and whistles, along with shouts of 'Merry Christmas', at the end of the shows."

Anna Franklin (Mrs Fezziwig and others) says: "It's been absolutely magical performing in the snow, a never-to-be-forgotten theatrical highlight for me! There were icicles hanging from the trees like magical fairy lights and at one stage a flurry of snow fell onto the Cratchit family at the precise moment Tiny Tim died and the audience gasped. The cold didn't matter at all to me, the excitement and beauty far outweighed any chill, although I did have three thermal vests under my costume and warming pads in my boots!"

Anna Franklin

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Roman Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Roman Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Roman Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Roman Theatre

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at the Roman Theatre




