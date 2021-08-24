Photos: First Look At GAY GENERATIONS At The White Bear Theatre
Performances run from Tuesday 24th August until Saturday 28th August.
The White Bear Theatre in Kennington presents GAY GENERATIONS, an exciting double bill of brand new one act plays by Michael McManus (writer of Maggie & Ted) and Charlie Ross MacKenzie (stand-up comedian, author and broadcaster). Directed by Bryan Hodgson (Tommy on Top, Above The Stag) and Ollie McFadden (Fugue/Chapters Unveiled, The Story Machine, Mary's Works, Norwich). Running from Tuesday 24th August until Saturday 28th August.
The cast includes Daniel Cornish: Maggie & Ted (Garrick Theatre) and The Good Scout (Above The Stag); Brandon Gale: Saturday Night Fever (UK and International Tour) and Eugenius (London Palladium); Dickon Farmar: About 500 (The Barbican) and Holding The Man (Brockley Jack) and Ed O'Connor who makes his professional London stage début, star in A Certain Term by Michael McManus and I F____n Love You with the play's writer, Charlie Ross MacKenzie.
There will be a Fundraising Gala night with Special Guest Peter Tatchell on Friday 27th August at 7:00pm. Funds raised will go towards making sure the actors are paid fairly for their work. There will be a drinks reception, knockout prizes and a Q&A with Peter Tatchell and the writers.
A Certain Term by Michael McManus, is a deeply moving piece focusing on an earlier pandemic - the HIV-AIDS pandemic. I F_____n Love You by Charlie Ross MacKenzie is a light-hearted piece about the perils of overthinking in bed at night.
Performance dates and times are as follows:
Tuesday 24 August, 7.15pm
Wednesday 25 August, 7.15pm
Thursday 26 August, 7.15pm
Friday 27 August - Special Gala Performance at 7:00pm
Saturday 28 August - 2.30pm and 7.15pm
Brandon Gale and Charlie Ross MacKenzie in I F_____n Love You
Daniel Cornish in A Certain Term
Brandon Gale in I F_____n Love You
Ed O''Connor and Daniel Cornish in A Certain Term
Dickon Farmar in A Certain Term
Brandon Gale in I F_____n Love You
Ed O''Connor and Daniel Cornish in A Certain Term