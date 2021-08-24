Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At GAY GENERATIONS At The White Bear Theatre

pixeltracker

Performances run from Tuesday 24th August until Saturday 28th August.

Aug. 24, 2021  

The White Bear Theatre in Kennington presents GAY GENERATIONS, an exciting double bill of brand new one act plays by Michael McManus (writer of Maggie & Ted) and Charlie Ross MacKenzie (stand-up comedian, author and broadcaster). Directed by Bryan Hodgson (Tommy on Top, Above The Stag) and Ollie McFadden (Fugue/Chapters Unveiled, The Story Machine, Mary's Works, Norwich). Running from Tuesday 24th August until Saturday 28th August.

The cast includes Daniel Cornish: Maggie & Ted (Garrick Theatre) and The Good Scout (Above The Stag); Brandon Gale: Saturday Night Fever (UK and International Tour) and Eugenius (London Palladium); Dickon Farmar: About 500 (The Barbican) and Holding The Man (Brockley Jack) and Ed O'Connor who makes his professional London stage début, star in A Certain Term by Michael McManus and I F____n Love You with the play's writer, Charlie Ross MacKenzie.

There will be a Fundraising Gala night with Special Guest Peter Tatchell on Friday 27th August at 7:00pm. Funds raised will go towards making sure the actors are paid fairly for their work. There will be a drinks reception, knockout prizes and a Q&A with Peter Tatchell and the writers.

A Certain Term by Michael McManus, is a deeply moving piece focusing on an earlier pandemic - the HIV-AIDS pandemic. I F_____n Love You by Charlie Ross MacKenzie is a light-hearted piece about the perils of overthinking in bed at night.

Performance dates and times are as follows:

Tuesday 24 August, 7.15pm
Wednesday 25 August, 7.15pm
Thursday 26 August, 7.15pm
Friday 27 August - Special Gala Performance at 7:00pm
Saturday 28 August - 2.30pm and 7.15pm

The double bill, including interval, is expected to last around 2 hours in total.

Please note that the White Bear Theatre continues to operate as a COVID-secure venue, with reduced capacity, a free-flow air system that constantly brings in clean, fresh air from outside, paper-free ticketing and temperature checks at the door. You will be requested to wear a mask throughout both plays.

Tickets are available now at www.whitebeartheatre.co.uk

Photos: First Look At GAY GENERATIONS At The White Bear Theatre
Brandon Gale and Charlie Ross MacKenzie in I F_____n Love You

Photos: First Look At GAY GENERATIONS At The White Bear Theatre
Daniel Cornish in A Certain Term

Photos: First Look At GAY GENERATIONS At The White Bear Theatre
Brandon Gale in I F_____n Love You

Photos: First Look At GAY GENERATIONS At The White Bear Theatre
Ed O''Connor and Daniel Cornish in A Certain Term

Photos: First Look At GAY GENERATIONS At The White Bear Theatre
Dickon Farmar in A Certain Term

Photos: First Look At GAY GENERATIONS At The White Bear Theatre
Brandon Gale in I F_____n Love You

Photos: First Look At GAY GENERATIONS At The White Bear Theatre
Ed O''Connor and Daniel Cornish in A Certain Term


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Tyler Joseph Ellis Photo
Tyler Joseph Ellis

More Hot Stories For You

  • RTP's Season Continues With VINCENT RIVER Beginning Performances September 22
  • Mill Mountain Theatre To Announce 2021 Season
  • Mill Mountain Theatre to Present LEGALLY BLONDE THE MUSICAL
  • W&M Theatre And Dance to Return To The Stage For 21-22 Season