Photos: First Look At CHOIR BOY At Bristol Old Vic

Choir Boy is a Tony-nominated play by Academy Award-winning writer Tarell Alvin McCraney.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

See production photos for the UK revival of Choir Boy, Nancy Medina's directorial debut as Artistic Director of Bristol Old Vic. 

Choir Boy is a Tony-nominated play by Academy Award-winning writer Tarell Alvin McCraney (Moonlight), and follows Pharus, a young queer, Black student, leading the legendary gospel choir at his elite all-boys prep school in America. This tender coming-of-age story is threaded through with a cappella gospel hymns and spirituals and rejoices in what it means to march to your own drum.

The cast includes Terique Jarrett as Pharus, Jyuddah Jaymes as AJ, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay as David, Khalid Daley as JR, Alistair Nwachukwu as Bobby, Daon Broni as Headmaster Marrow and Martin Turner as Mr Pendleton.

The full creative team includes Nancy Medina (Director), Max Johns (Set & Costume Designer),  Femi Temowo (Musical Director & Arranger), Simisola Majekodunmi (Lighting Designer), Donato Wharton (Sound Designer & Composer) Ingrid Mackinnon (Movement Director & Intimacy Coordinator), Samantha Adams (Drama Therapist), Aundrea Fudge (Voice and Dialect Coach), Julia Horan (Casting Director), Kev McCurdy (Fight Director), Tatenda Shamiso (Associate Director) and Sophia Khan (Costume Supervisor and Hair Consultant).

Photo Credit: Camilla Greenwell

Khalid Daley

Martin Turner, Alistair Nwachukwu, Khalis Daley, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay

Martin Turner

L to R: Alistair Nwachukwu, Terique Jarrett, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Jyuddah Jaymes, Khalid Daley

Alistair Nwachukwu, Terique Jarrett, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Jyuddah Jaymes, Khalid Daley

Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Terique Jarrett, Jyuddah Jaymes

Daon Broni, Terique Jarrett

Terique Jarrett, Michael Ahomka-Lindsay, Khalid Daley, Alistair Nwachukwu, Jyuddah Jaymes

