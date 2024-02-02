Photos: First Look At A SONG FOR ELLA GREY UK Tour

Opening at Northern Stage in Newcastle from 1-15 February ahead of a 4 week national tour.

By: Feb. 02, 2024

Pilot Theatre in association with Northern Stage and York Theatre Royal have released a first look at the production photos for the premiere of Zoe Cooper’s new adaptation of David Almond’s award-winning young adult’s novel A Song for Ella Grey.

Opening at Northern Stage in Newcastle from 1-15 February ahead of a 4 week national tour, the production images feature cast members Grace Long (Breeders, Sky/FX and the film Three Days Millionaire, Shush Films); Beth Crame (The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, Northern Stage); Jonathan Iceton (Down the Lines, The Customs House); Amonik Melaco (Nutcracker, Southbank Centre, Singin’ In The Rain, Sadlers Wells and Heathers The Musical, The Other Place) and Olivia Onyehara (All’s Well That Ends Well, Royal Shakespeare Company and The 39 Steps, Stephen Joseph Theatre).

Claire and her best friend, Ella Grey, are ordinary kids from ordinary families in an ordinary world. They and their friends fall in and out of love, play music and dance, stare at the stars, yearn for excitement, and have parties on the beautiful beaches of Northumberland. One day a stranger, a musician called Orpheus, appears on the beach, and entrances them all but particularly Ella. A tale of modern teenagers and ancient forces, a tale told since the dawn of time and told again today. 

Directed by Esther Richardson (Noughts and Crosses, Pilot Theatre), A Song for Ella Grey opens at Northern Stage, Newcastle (1-15 February) then tours to York Theatre Royal (20-24 February), Theatre Peckham (27 February-2 March), Hull Truck Theatre (5-9 March) and Liverpool Playhouse (13-16 March).

For more information on A Song for Ella Grey visit Click Here.

Photo Credit: Topher McGrillis

Grace Long 

Olivia Onyehara, Amonik Melaco

Grace Long, Olivia Onyehara

Beth Crame

Olivia Onyehara, Amonik Melaco

Grace Long

Grace Long, Olivia Onyehara

Beth Crame

Amonik Melaco

Grace Long




Recommended For You