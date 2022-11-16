Photos: Cast of CINDERELLA at the Stephen Joseph Theatre Visits Santa's Grotto

The cast of a sparkling new production of Cinderella at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre took a break from rehearsals to visit Santa's grotto. Check out photos below!

Eve De Leon Allen, David Fallon, Lucy Keirl, Roger Parkins and Sarah Pearman headed to the town's Boyes department store to get a sneak preview of the famous grotto, which opens to the public on Saturday. Boyes are the sponsors of this Christmas show, which can be seen at the SJT from 2 to 31 December - and their equally famous window, which will be unveiled on Thursday 17 December, will this year have a Cinderella theme.

The five actors are directed by Gemma Fairlie in Nick Lane's new version of the classic story, which also features music and lyrics by Simon Slater and design by Helen Coyston. The Assistant Choreographer is Stephanie Dattani.

Tickets for Cinderella, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com