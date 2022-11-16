Photos: Cast of CINDERELLA at the Stephen Joseph Theatre Visits Santa's Grotto
Performances of Cinderella at the SJT run Friday 2 to Saturday 31 December 2022.
The cast of a sparkling new production of Cinderella at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre took a break from rehearsals to visit Santa's grotto. Check out photos below!
Eve De Leon Allen, David Fallon, Lucy Keirl, Roger Parkins and Sarah Pearman headed to the town's Boyes department store to get a sneak preview of the famous grotto, which opens to the public on Saturday. Boyes are the sponsors of this Christmas show, which can be seen at the SJT from 2 to 31 December - and their equally famous window, which will be unveiled on Thursday 17 December, will this year have a Cinderella theme.
The five actors are directed by Gemma Fairlie in Nick Lane's new version of the classic story, which also features music and lyrics by Simon Slater and design by Helen Coyston. The Assistant Choreographer is Stephanie Dattani.
Tickets for Cinderella, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com
Photo Credit: Tony Bartholomew/Turnstone Media
Lucy Keirl, David Fallon, Eve De Leon Allen, Sarah Pearman, Roger Parkins
Lucy Keirl, David Fallon, Eve De Leon Allen, Sarah Pearman, Roger Parkins
Sarah Pearman
Lucy Keirl
Roger Parkins
Eve De Leon Allen
Eve De Leon Allen
More Hot Stories For You
November 15, 2022
The full cast has been announced for Ian Hallard's brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which will be visiting Theatre Royal Brighton from Tuesday 2 to Saturday 6 May 2023 as part of a UK tour. The cast includes Donna Berlin (Doctors) James Bradshaw (Endeavour), Sara Crowe (Olivier Award winner for Private Lives), Andrew Horton (Jupiter's Legacy) and Rose Shalloo (Call The Midwife).
Perth Theatre Announces Panto Kick-off Times to Fit Around the FIFA World Cup
November 15, 2022
Perth Theatre has amended the kick-off times of several panto performances to fit around the FIFA World Cup!
Watford Palace Theatre Announces Spring 2023 Season
November 15, 2022
Comedy, children's shows and adaptations of classics are the flavour of Spring 2023 at Watford Palace Theatre. Learn more about the full upcoming lineup of shows here!
DaDaFest Coincides With Key Disability Dates as Hybrid Event Heads Into Final Three Weeks
November 15, 2022
The highly anticipated DaDaFest International Festival 2022 is half-way through already – with just three weeks of its inspiring programme now remaining.
Cast Announced For THE WAY OLD FRIENDS DO At Birmingham Rep
November 15, 2022
Birmingham Rep and James Seabright have announced the full cast for Ian Hallard's brand new play, The Way Old Friends Do, which receives its world premiere at The Rep from 17 Feb – 4 Mar 2023.