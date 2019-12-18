Photo Flash: The Cast of Birmingham Hippodromes UNFORTUNATE Goes Shark Diving at Bear Grylls Adventure

The cast of the hit new musical Unfortunate took a break from performances at Birmingham Hippodrome's Patrick Studio and went 'under the sea' with a shark dive at the Bear Grylls Adventure.



Cast members took the plunge into the 864,000-litre tank in full scuba gear surrounded by over 1,000 fish and sea life. Creatures that call the Bear Grylls Adventure Shark Tank their home include Black Tip Reef Sharks, Nurse Sharks, Cownose Rays, Pufferfish, Angelfish, Blue Lined Snappers, Grunts, Squirrelfish, Triggers and a Humpheaded Wrasse named Oscar.

Unfortunate: the untold story of Ursula the Sea Witch invites audiences to take the plunge as Fat Rascal Theatre reveal what really happened under the sea, in a tell-all tale of sex, sorcery and suckers.

In this parody remix of the classic tale, Ursula spills the ink and tells audiences what really happened beneath the waves. We'll see how she dealt with the embodiment of toxic masculinity that is King Triton, and tried to teach his airhead daughter, Ariel, to treasure her voice. Our hero is rude, she's opinionated, and she's got no time for faint-hearted Disney darlings. Think Wicked, but wider and wetter. And definitely not for kids.

Unfortunate: the untold story of Ursula the Sea Witch is playing at The Patrick Studio, Birmingham Hippodrome until Sunday 22 December 2019. To book visit birminghamhippodrome.com or call 0844 338 5000 (4.5p per minute plus your phone company's access charge).

Photo Credit: Joe Bailey

Steffan Rizzi, Robyn Grant, Katie Wells, Jamie Mawson, Allie Munro

Katie Wells

Allie Munro, Steffan Rizzi, Jamie Mawson

Unfortunate cast members

Unfortunate cast members





