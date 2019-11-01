Photo Flash: Take a Look at Pictures From Rehearsals of The Snow Queen Opening at the Rose Theatre Kingston

Article Pixel Nov. 1, 2019  

Rose Theatre Kingston today announces the full cast for its festive new version of the Hans Christian Andersen classic The Snow Queen written by Ciaran McConville, who returns to the theatre following last year's successful adaptation of Hansel & Gretel. McConville directs a cast of local young actors from Rose Youth Theatre led by a team of professional actors including Helena Blackman (The Snow Queen), Roger May (Dad/Father Christmas), Davina Moon (Freya), Parisa Shahmir (Gerda) and Jack Wolfe (Kai). The production opens on 13 December 2019, with previews from 6 December, and runs until 5 January 2020.

Tucked away in a long forgotten corner of the city is an orphanage. Here Gerda discovers that she is no ordinary teenager, but a Child of Magic, hidden from the reaches of the evil Snow Queen. When she shows her powers to her best friend Kai, she unwittingly reveals their whereabouts. Kai is lured away, and Gerda must journey to the Frozen North into the Queen's clutches to save him.

Her perilous adventure includes an unlikely pirate captain and a talking reindeer, secretive elves and vicious trolls. As the Snow Queen rallies her forces, Gerda must learn the true nature of her magic powers to save Christmas and rescue Kai.

This Christmas, be enchanted by Hans Christian Andersen's powerful tale of love, magic and self-realisation. This glittering new adaptation features a wealth of local talent from the Rose Youth Theatre alongside a professional cast.

For more information visit: www.rosetheatrekingston.org

Photo Credit: Ewa Ferdynus

Davina Moon
Davina Moon

Eamonn O'Dwyer, Ciaran McConville, Josh Matheison
Eamonn O'Dwyer, Ciaran McConville, Josh Matheison

Helena Blackman
Helena Blackman

Helena Blackman
Helena Blackman

Helena Blackman, Jack Wolfe
Helena Blackman, Jack Wolfe

Jack Wolfe
Jack Wolfe

Jack Wolfe
Jack Wolfe

Jack Wolfe, Parisa Shahmir
Jack Wolfe, Parisa Shahmir

Parisa Shahmir
Parisa Shahmir

Parisa Shahmir
Parisa Shahmir

Roger May
Roger May

Roger May
Roger May

Rose Youth Theatre
Rose Youth Theatre

Rose Youth Theatre
Rose Youth Theatre

Rose Youth Theatre
Rose Youth Theatre

Rose Youth Theatre
Rose Youth Theatre

Rose Youth Theatre
Rose Youth Theatre



