Photo Flash: THE CREATURE at Rose Theatre Kingston
Rose Theatre will present The Creature: [Frankenstein Retold] based on Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, and adapted for the stage by Ciaran McConville. The production, directed by Lucy Morrell, opens on 28 February and runs until 29 February, with previews from 27 February.
Check out photos below!
This cast is formed of Rose Youth Theatre alumni, Morrell directs Billy Brown (Henri/Landlord), Eleanor Clark (The Creator), Katherine Liley (Flic/Safi), Louis Mertens (Mr Kirwin/Elias/Aleksei), Joshua King Milne (Professor Waldman/Fira/ Moritz), Frankie Oldham (Mr Kremp/Vadim), Anna Pryce (The Creature), Francis Redfern (Ralf Wile) and Daisy Tucker (Elizabeth).
Photo Credit: Csilla Horváth
Daisy Tucker and Eleanor Clark
Eleanor Clark, Joshua King Milne and Katherine Liley
Francis Redfern and Eleanor Clark
Frankie Oldham and Anna Price.
Katherine Liley and Frankie Oldham
Louis Mertens, Joshua King Milne and Katherine Liley
The cast