Photo Flash: THE CREATURE at Rose Theatre Kingston

Rose Theatre will present The Creature: [Frankenstein Retold] based on Frankenstein by Mary Shelley, and adapted for the stage by Ciaran McConville. The production, directed by Lucy Morrell, opens on 28 February and runs until 29 February, with previews from 27 February.

Check out photos below!

This cast is formed of Rose Youth Theatre alumni, Morrell directs Billy Brown (Henri/Landlord), Eleanor Clark (The Creator), Katherine Liley (Flic/Safi), Louis Mertens (Mr Kirwin/Elias/Aleksei), Joshua King Milne (Professor Waldman/Fira/ Moritz), Frankie Oldham (Mr Kremp/Vadim), Anna Pryce (The Creature), Francis Redfern (Ralf Wile) and Daisy Tucker (Elizabeth).

Photo Credit: Csilla Horváth

Daisy Tucker and Eleanor Clark

Eleanor Clark, Joshua King Milne and Katherine Liley

Francis Redfern and Eleanor Clark

Frankie Oldham and Anna Price.

Katherine Liley and Frankie Oldham

Louis Mertens, Joshua King Milne and Katherine Liley

The cast





