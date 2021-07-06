Photos: Rehearsals Are Underway for THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS at the Turbine Theatre

The Wind in the Willows runs Wednesday 21 - Sunday 25 July at The Turbine Theatre as part of Summer Showtime On The Coaling Jetty.

Join Ratty, Badger, Mole, and the impulsive Toad as they embark on a series of riotous adventures spiralling from Toad's insatiable need for speed!

The Wind in the Willows is a beautiful and enchanting musical production written by Academy Award winner Julian Fellowes (Downton Abbey) with music by the award-winning Stiles & Drewe (Mary Poppins), presented by the Turbine Theatre, London.

Last seen at the London Palladium in 2018, The Wind in the Willows has been specially adapted for a more intimate outdoor performance.

Appearing is the show are Michael Burgen (Toad), Josh Coley (Badger), Tom Duern (Mole), Evelyn Hoskins (Mrs Hedgehog), Idriss Kargbo (Ratty), Jade Marvin (Mrs Otter), Emma Ralston (Portia), and Matthew Jay Ryan (Chief Weasel).

Learn more and purchase tickets at TheTurbineTheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan