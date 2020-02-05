Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS

Article Pixel Feb. 5, 2020  

A parallel present.
Two queer bodies meet in the fallout of a second civil war.
In a time of revolution, is love the most radical act?

Hester Chillingworth directs Nicki Hobday and Nando Messias in Sylvan Oswald's radical new work Trainers... a queer, visionary adventure story, which asks what separates us from each other, our bodies, and ourselves, and how we might complete one another.

See rehearsal photos below!

Set in a post gender future, Trainers... is part essay and part play. It follows a struggling writer who falls in with a group of depressed queer revolutionaries during a future civil war. Inspired by an essay by the French philosopher Michel de Montaigne and the story of his intellectual love affair with political thinker Etienne de la Boetie, the text explores what it takes to challenge the politics of one's time and how we can train for a revolution.

The Gate Theatre (Above The Prince Albert Pub)
11 Pembridge Road,
London, W11 3HQ
Nearest Tube: Notting Hill Gate
Performances
Monday - Saturday 7:30pm
Saturday and Weds (from 11th March) matinees 2.30pm

Photo Credit: Alex Harvey-Brown

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Hester Chillingworth and Nicki Hobday

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Hester Chillingworth

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Nando Messias and Nicki Hobday

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Nando Messias and Nicki Hobday

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Nando Messias and Nicki Hobday

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Nando Messias and Nicki Hobday

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Nando Messias

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Nando Messias, Nicki Hobday and Hester Chillingworth

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Nicki Hobday and Nando Messias

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Nicki Hobday

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Nando Messias and Nicki Hobday

Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
Nando Messias




Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Fargo Moorhead Community Theatre Presents LITTLE WOMEN, THE MUSICAL
  • Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre Plans Return To Downtown Fargo Building
  • Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld Fargo Awards
  • Quiz: Test Your Knowledge Of Broadway In The 2010s!