Photo Flash: Rehearsal Photos for the Gate Theatre's TRAINERS
A parallel present.
Two queer bodies meet in the fallout of a second civil war.
In a time of revolution, is love the most radical act?
Hester Chillingworth directs Nicki Hobday and Nando Messias in Sylvan Oswald's radical new work Trainers... a queer, visionary adventure story, which asks what separates us from each other, our bodies, and ourselves, and how we might complete one another.
See rehearsal photos below!
Set in a post gender future, Trainers... is part essay and part play. It follows a struggling writer who falls in with a group of depressed queer revolutionaries during a future civil war. Inspired by an essay by the French philosopher Michel de Montaigne and the story of his intellectual love affair with political thinker Etienne de la Boetie, the text explores what it takes to challenge the politics of one's time and how we can train for a revolution.
The Gate Theatre (Above The Prince Albert Pub)
11 Pembridge Road,
London, W11 3HQ
Nearest Tube: Notting Hill Gate
Performances
Monday - Saturday 7:30pm
Saturday and Weds (from 11th March) matinees 2.30pm
Photo Credit: Alex Harvey-Brown
