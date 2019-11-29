Photo Flash: Joe Moran / Dance Art Foundation Present ARRANGEMENT

In his follow-up to On The Habit of Being Oneself, British-Irish choreographer Joe Moran offers a refreshing examination of dance's potential to question who, what and how we may be.

In Arrangement, six male dancers, complex choreography and sculptural composition come together to queer and disrupt gender, overblown masculinity and full-bodied dancing in this invigorating and arresting work. This edition features the entire original cast: Andrew Hardwidge (UK/Belgium), Samir Kennedy (UK), Erik Nevin (Belgium/ Sweden), Christopher Owen (UK), Alexander Miles (UK) and Yiannis Tsigkris (Greece).

Celebrated dancer Temipote Ajose-Cutting (UK) opens the evening in a new adaptation of Moran's compelling solo Decommission. Originally performed by Moran, Ajose-Cutting revisits this lively experiment in intimacy and risk.

The evening continues Moran's collaboration with lighting designer Beky Stoddart (DV8, Michael Clark) with new costume designs by Tom Rogers (Rambert, Philadelphia Opera). .

Photo Credit: Roy Tan





