Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsals for Paines Plough's RUN SISTER RUN

RUN SISTER RUN, a co-production between Paines Plough, Sheffield Theatres and Soho Theatre, explores the lives of two sisters and the different directions life takes them in as they desperately hold onto their unbreakable bond.

The production is directed by Paines Plough co-Artistic Director Charlotte Bennett and the cast includes: Lucy Ellinson; Helena Lymbery; Lucas Button; Silas Carson. The show will open at Sheffield Theatres on 27 February with a Press Night on 4 March before transferring to Soho Theatre from 25 March with a Press Night on 27 March. The production runs until 2 May. 'You can't pick your family but if you could I'd still pick you'

Connie and Ursula are sisters, connected by the same beginning but heading in different directions. Spanning four decades up to the present day, nurture competes with nature as the pair navigate their unbreakable bond. From award-winning playwright Chloë Moss, this story of family, love and dependence asks who gets it right?





