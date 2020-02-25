Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE MIKVAH PROJECT at the Orange Tree Theatre

Rehearsal images have been released for The Mikvah Project opening at Orange Tree Theatre on 3 March.

Check them out below!

Eitan is 17. Avi is 35. Eitan loves Arsenal. Avi loves his wife. Eitan goes to college. Avi is trying for a child.

They are in completely different places in their lives. Yet, every Friday, Eitan and Avi meet at the Mikvah to take part in the Jewish ritual of submerging in the water.

As they chat about life in the synagogue, football, the nature of marriage and desire, they form an unexpected bond that threatens to disrupt life outside the Mikvah.

A play about the courage it takes to confront our hidden desires. Filled with singing and water, chutzpah and joy we are reminded how easily a heart can break.





