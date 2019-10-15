Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For THE GREEN FAIRY at the Union Theatre

Lockwood Productions and Fools & Kings present The Green Fairy. Jack Sain directs Julie Atherton (Jo), Harry F Brown (Toby), Georgina Hellier (The Green Fairy), Emma Kinney (Wendy), David Perkins (Daniel) and Emma Whittaker (Young Jo). The Green Fairy opens at the Union Theatre on 4 November, with previews from 30 October, and runs until 23 November.

"Come into my world, for just a minute, and cast all your doubts aside..."

Tonight, Jo saw her daughter Wendy sing for the first time in the pub where she used to work - they don't seem to have a relationship. Jo doesn't seem to have a relationship with anyone really, and the Green Fairy wants to know where it all went wrong...

Memories start to surface of Jo's adolescence and early adulthood in 1990s London. Together, they explore Jo's relationship with her ex-girlfriend, ex-husband and eventually her daughter.

An ode to queer parenting and overcoming anxiety, The Green Fairy is an pub musical following one woman's struggle to take back control of her own life before it's too late.

Box Office: http://uniontheatre.biz/the-green-fairy.html

Photo Credit: Jack Fain





