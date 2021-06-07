Photos: Inside Rehearsal For SEVEN METHODS OF KILLING KYLIE JENNER at the Royal Court Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released for 'seven methods of killing kylie jenner", running at the Royal Court Theatre Wed 16 Jun - Tue 27 Jul.

seven methods of killing kylie jenner explores cultural appropriation, queerness, friendship and the ownership of black bodies online and IRL.

"Look it's two two tweets that helped me vent my frustrations. It's really not that deep..."

Holed up in her bedroom, Cleo's aired twenty-two Whatsapps from Kara and has cut off contact with the rest of the world. It doesn't mean she's been silent though - she's got a lot to say. On the internet, actions don't always speak louder than words...

Jasmine Lee-Jones won multiple awards for her debut play directed by Milli Bhatia including the Evening Standard and Critics' Circle Most Promising Playwright Awards, and the Alfred Fagon Award. She originally developed as a writer through the Royal Court Theatre's Young Court programme as part of their commitment to nurturing new voices. Milli Bhatia was previously Trainee Director at the Royal Court and is now a Literary Associate.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray