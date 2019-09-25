Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For MITES at the Tristan Bates Theatre

The world premiere of the bleakly comic, psychological thriller Mites from James Mannion (Hedgehogs & Porcupines, Old Red Lion) comes to Tristan Bates Theatre this October. This absurdist piece is a sinister exploration of the manipulation which can underpin relationships, and especially considers the impact of this upon the mentally vulnerable in society. The production will star, as Ruth, Claire Marie Hall (The Grinning Man, West End; The Colours, Soho Theatre), Richard Henderson (Cursed, Netflix; Impact, Edinburgh Fringe) as Bartholomew and George Howard as Ken (Votes for Women, New Vic; The Comedy of Errors, UK tour).

A lonely woman, abandoned by her husband, lives in an isolated house with her outspoken, anthropomorphic cat, Bartholomew. One day she is visited by Ken, a Pest Controller, who claims to be her ex-husband returned to her. Deceived by his lies and obsessed with memories of the past, the woman accepts Ken into her life, despite the sceptical protestations of Bartholomew. As her self-deception grows and Ken's true intentions become clear, how will she survive the competitive machinations of her two male companions? And is there more to Bartholomew than meets the eye?

Tickets are available priced at £18, £15 concessions, previews £12, U26 tickets £15 from 020 3841 6600 or online at https://www.actorscentre.co.uk/theatre.





