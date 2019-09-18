Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For MEPHISTO (A RHAPSODY) at the Gate Theatre

Kirsty Housley directs MEPHISTO [A RHAPSODY], a searing contemporary response to the cult Klaus Mann novel, based on the real life story of Gustaf Gründgens whose dreams of fame led him to betray everything, and at the peak of his career, perform Faust for Hitler. Translated by Chris Campbell, Samuel Gallet's urgent new play asks, what would you sacrifice to do the right thing?

Samuel Gallet's work as a playwright, poet and writer has seen his texts, published by Editions Espaces 34, translated into Spanish, French, German and English.

Theatre-maker Kirsty Housley (The Encounter, Rich Kids: A History of Shopping Malls in Tehran, A Tao Of Glass and I'm A Phoenix, Bitch).

Design by Basia Binkowska, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, sound design by Helen Skiera, Assistant director is Kaleya Baxe, design assistant Amanda Ramasawmy and fight director Lisa Connell.

Cast includes Leo Bill, Elizabeth Chan, Tamzin Griffin, Rebecca Humphries, Sean Jackson, Anna Maria Nabirye and Rhys Rusbatch.





