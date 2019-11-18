Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For HUNGER at Arcola

Arcola Theatre and Jump Spark present Amanda Lomas' bold new imagining of Hunger, adapted from the ground-breaking psychological novel by Knut Hamsun. Fay Lomas directs Archie Backhouse (Hans), Katie Eldred (Ylayali), Kwami Odoom (The Young Man) and Jessica Tomlinson (Landlady). The production opens on 25 November, with previews from 20 November, and runs until 21 December.

A young man moves to the big city with dreams of becoming a writer. But in this unforgiving metropolis, friends are scarce and jobs are even scarcer. Once hunger rocks the core of his reality, how can his youthful spirit - and his sanity - survive?

In this fast-paced new adaptation, Amanda Lomas explodes Knut Hamsun's tale about a mind on the margins and, more than a century since the original novel captured the brutality of urban isolation, asks how much has changed.

Directed by the winner of the Peter Hall Emerging Artist Fellowship Award at Rose Theatre Kingston, Fay Lomas, Hunger bursts onto the stage in a timely, world premiere production.

Hunger is the penultimate production in Arcola's Autumn season, which celebrates original plays and adaptations by female writers.

Box Office: 020 7503 1646 or www.arcolatheatre.com

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

Kwami Odoom

Katie Eldred, Jessica Tomlinson, Archie Backhouse

Katie Eldred, Kwami Odoom

Jessica Tomlinson, Archie Backhouse, Katie Eldred, Kwami Odoom

Fay Lomas, Archie Backhouse, Jessica Tomlinson

Archie Backhouse, Jessica Tomlinson, Kwami Odoom

Archie Backhouse, Jessica Tomlinson

Archie Backhouse, Jessica Tomlinson





