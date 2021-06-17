Photos: Inside Rehearsal For FROM HERE at Chiswick Playhouse

The rehearsal images for exciting new musical From Here have been released. Starring SIX's Grace Mouat, Bat Out of Hell's Andrew Patrick-Walker, Nicola Espallardo and Aidan Harkins, From Here premieres at Chiswick Playhouse 1st July - 7th August 2021.

Do we long more for a happy ending or for a new beginning? From Here: A New British Musical explores how reaching for the end of one chapter, or the beginning of the next, may not always provide us with the results we expect. From struggling to find friends in a school playground, to first dates, to learning to live again after finding yourself alone, these often musically- interwoven stories tell of characters trying to decide whether to run headfirst into trying again or whether to stay put and hold fast.

From new writers Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland, this contemporary song-cycle is a poetically conversational guide. From Here offers the perfect opportunity for audiences to reflect on where they are and where they're going. And as we navigate out of a pandemic, it offers a chance to appreciate the middle of a moment too.

Check out rehearsal photos below!

Tickets are priced between £24.50 (£22 concessions) and are available from the Chiswick Playhouse Box Office and www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk.