Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FOR ALL THE WOMEN WHO THOUGHT THEY WERE MAD

Article Pixel Oct. 8, 2019  

Hackney Showroom presents the world première of for all the women who thought they were Mad by Zawe Ashton. Associate Director of Hackney Showroom's Jo McInnes directs Layo-Christina Akinlude (Angela), Mina Andala (Joy), Jennifer Dixon (Kim), Joy Elias-Rilwan (Margaret), Jumoké Fashola (Ruth), Michael Fitzgerald (Boss/Doctor), Janet Kumah (Rose), with Elena Coleman, Chiamara Nwosu and Rae Ann Quayle sharing the role of Nambi. The production opens at Stoke Newington Town Hall on 17 October, with previews from 14 October, and runs until 9 November - marking Hackney Showroom's a new partnership with the London Borough of Hackney to bring theatre to Stoke Newington Town Hall.

Box Office: hackneyshowroom.com/for-all-the-women

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FOR ALL THE WOMEN WHO THOUGHT THEY WERE MAD
Mina Andala

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FOR ALL THE WOMEN WHO THOUGHT THEY WERE MAD
Michael Fitzgerald, Mina Andala

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FOR ALL THE WOMEN WHO THOUGHT THEY WERE MAD
Christina Akinlude

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FOR ALL THE WOMEN WHO THOUGHT THEY WERE MAD
Joy Elias-Rilwan, Janet Kumah, Jo McInnes

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FOR ALL THE WOMEN WHO THOUGHT THEY WERE MAD
Joy Elias-Rilwan, Jennifer Dixon

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FOR ALL THE WOMEN WHO THOUGHT THEY WERE MAD
Joy Elias-Rilwan, Janet Kumah

Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For FOR ALL THE WOMEN WHO THOUGHT THEY WERE MAD
Janet Kumah



