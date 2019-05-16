Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Deafinitely Theatre's HORRIBLE HISTORIES' DREADFUL DEAF

Deafinitely Theatre and Birmingham Stage Company today announce a London venue and additional tour date for the world première tour of Horrible Histories - Dreadful Deaf - Deafinitely not for the faint-hearted!. The production will additionally play at Stratford Circus Arts Centre on 16 June, and at Derby Theatre on 21 June.

Dreadful Deaf has a special school's performance at Heathlands School in St Albans on 24 May before opening at Bristol Old Vic Theatre on Wednesday 29 May. The show then tours to York Theatre Royal, Stratford Circus Arts Centre and The North Wall in Oxford before completing its run at Derby Theatre on Sunday 23 June.

The cast is Fifi Garfield, Naomi Gray, and Nadeem Islam, directed by Paula Garfield.

We all want to meet people from history. The trouble is everyone is deaf dead!

So it's time to prepare yourselves for Horrible Histories live on stage as it delves into the dreadful, dangerous and deluded stories of the deaf! From groovy Greeks to gorgeous Georgians, ruthless Romans to vile Victorians, come with us into this incredible world to discover the extraordinary people and amazing stories you simply won't believe!

Deaf or hearing, this bilingual production - in spoken English and British Sign Language - is a truly frightful treat for all the family!





