Photo Flash: In Rehearsal with Chiswick Playhouse's I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE

Article Pixel Oct. 17, 2019  

Get a peek inside rehearsal for Chiswick Playhouse's inaugural production I Love, You, You're Perfect, Now Change.

Chiswick Playhouse's upcoming season will open with the UK premiere of the revamped, brand new version of I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change, directed by Charlotte Westenra (Kiss of the Spiderman, Donmar Warehouse), running from 30 October - 30 November.

With wonderful songs, outrageous comedy and heart-rending emotion this production is for anyone who's fallen in, or out, of love. The production will star George Rae (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and The Lion King, West End) and Dominic Hodson (War Horse and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, West End), alongside Laura Johnson (Hair 50th Anniversary, The Vaults and Hope Mill Theatre) and Naomi Slights (Mamma Mia, West End).

Photo Credit: Savannah Photographic

Charlotte Westenra and Stuart Pedlar

Dominic Hodson and Laura Johnson

Dominic Hodson

George Rae and Naomi Slights

George Rae

Laura Johnson

Naomi Slights



