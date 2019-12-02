Photo Flash: In Rehearsal For THE TYLER SISTERS at Hampstead Theatre

The world premiere of The Tyler Sisters, written by Alexandra Wood, will open at Hampstead Theatre on Tuesday 7 January 2020. Directed by Abigail Graham, this innovative new play explores the deep and unruly waters of sisterhood. The cast will include Caroline Faber as Maddy, Angela Griffin as Katrina and Bryony Hannah as Gail.

Three women, forty years, one ever-evolving bond. Alexandra Wood's innovative new play explores the deep and unruly waters of sisterhood. Fake sick days, Stonehenge, roller skates, champagne and glow-in-the-dark stars. The Tyler Sisters is a funny, heartening exploration of time, and the unassuming moments that make up our lives.





