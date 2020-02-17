Advertisement
Advertisement

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIPSTICK at Southwark Playhouse

Article Pixel Feb. 17, 2020  

Southwark Playhouse will present the world première of Lipstick, a new play by Lily Shahmoon. Ed White directs Helen Aluko (Jordan) and April Hughes (Tommy). The production opens at Southwark Playhouse up on 9 March and runs until 28 March, with previews from 4 March.

Check out photos below!

'Sorry I don't fit into your preconceived notions of me.'

Tommy is scared of everything. Especially the kids at school who would call him gay if they saw him putting on lipstick. Jordan isn't scared of anything. He's not scared that he likes the way Tommy looks in lipstick. Really, he's not.

Two women play two teenage boys in this timely story of young hearts and the rules that surround us all.

Photo Credit: Lidia Crisafulli

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIPSTICK at Southwark Playhouse
Helena Luko, Ed White and April Hughes

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIPSTICK at Southwark Playhouse
Helena Luko and April Hughes

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIPSTICK at Southwark Playhouse
April Hughes

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIPSTICK at Southwark Playhouse
April Hughes and Helena Luko

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIPSTICK at Southwark Playhouse
April Hughes and Helena Luko

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIPSTICK at Southwark Playhouse
April Hughes and Helena Luko

Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIPSTICK at Southwark Playhouse
April Hughes and Helena Luko



Zoey's Playlist on NBC


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Go Inside Rehearsals for LIPSTICK at Southwark Playhouse
  • Jewish Book Week Presents MRS PARKER OF NEW YORK
  • Photo Flash: English Language Premiere of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES [THE PLAY] at Park Theatre
  • Frantic Assembly Appoints Mark Hawes As Chair Of Board
    • Advertisement
    Advertisement