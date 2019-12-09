Photo Flash: Get a Look at Production Photos of FITTER at the Soho Theatre

Following the critically acclaimed success of HOTTER, Hotter Project and Ellie Keel Productions announce the world première of FITTER opening at Soho Theatre on 9 December, with previews from 3 December, running until 4 January 2020.

A rugby ball's soft, a hockey stick's hard, what does that make me?' - Boy, 12

Hello, we're Ell and Mary.

We're ex-girlfriends and bisexuals and we're a bit bummed out by boys.

Three years ago we interviewed women and transpeople aged 11 to 97 for our five-star sell-out show HOTTER. We didn't interview men. We just didn't want to. Because men are trash, right?

Wrong. Well, sometimes wrong. We asked trans-men, cis-men, and masculine presenting people aged 8 to 85 about what makes them hard. This is a show about what we learned: about strength, fitting in, feeling yourself, and arseholes.

Through singing, dancing, and f*cking around in crap drag, Ell and Mary write a love letter to masculinity which they are forever tearing up and taping back together again.

Mary Higgins devised and stars in FITTER. Her previous theatre credits include Callisto: A Queer Epic (Arcola Theatre) and Suddenly Last Summer (Oxford Playhouse). Her screen credits include Misbehaviour (Left Bank Pictures), Traitors (Channel 4), and she recently wrapped on The English Game for Netflix.

Ell Potter devised and stars in FITTER. She graduated from LAMDA earlier this year. While studying, she was named Audible's 'Breakout Star' of 2019, recording their bestselling Thriller of the Year, Winter Dark; and was shortlisted for the Alan Bates Award. She is also a prizewinner in the BBC Carleton Hobbs Bursary Award. Her credits include The Unwelcome and The Country Girls (BBC Radio Drama).

Jessica Edwards is an award-winning freelance director and writer. She makes work that is formally inventive and new. She often explores the queer and female experiences, and creates theatre that is iconoclastic, pop-tastic, subversive and outrageous. She is a Supported Artist at Shoreditch Town Hall, and has directed shows at the Soho Theatre, Edinburgh Fringe, the Arcola, Southwark Playhouse, Theatre503, the Almeida Young Company, and Trafalgar Studios. As a writer, she is currently developing her first screenplay, and was recently awarded a Peggy Ramsay Grant for her first play, Crashland. She holds a first in English from Oxford University is represented by Camilla Young at Curtis Brown.

Recent directing: Hotter (Underbelly / Soho Theatre), Passengers (Summerhall), Sparks (Vaults / Pleasance / HighTide), Nacktsängerin (BKA Theater Berlin), Denim: World Tour (Soho Theatre / Underbelly), Punts (Theatre503), Torch (Latitude / Edinburgh Festival 2016), Haters Make You Famous (Almeida Theatre), Queering Marlowe (Jamie Lloyd Company / Duke of York's Theatre), The Box (Latitude / Theatre Delicatessen), The Itinerant Music Hall (Lyric Hammersmith / Watford Palace / GDIF / Latitude), and Jekyll & Hyde (Southwark Playhouse / Assembly Edinburgh).

HOTTER Project are a new creative collective founded by Mary Higgins and Ell Potter. Dedicated to creating radically honest and silly work, HOTTER Project aims to speak to and platform the voices of those we don't normally hear. While working on their stage projects HOTTER and FITTER, the company have recently recorded a pilot episode of a new podcast for BBC Sounds, and are developing a book with Susanna Lea Associates.

EKP (Ellie Keel Productions) is an award-winning new company producing new plays in London, Edinburgh, and on tour in the UK and internationally.

FITTER LISTINGS

Soho Theatre

21 Dean St, Soho, London W1D 3NE

Soho Upstairs

3 December 2019 - 4 January 2020

Press Night: 9 December at 7.15pm

Tickets £12 - £20

Box Office: https://sohotheatre.com/shows/fitter/

Twitter: @HOTTERproject





