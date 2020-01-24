Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Tour of THE CAT AND THE CANARY

Bill Kenwright's Classic Thriller Theatre Company (Rehearsal For Murder, Judgement in Stone, The Case of the Frightened Lady and The Lady Vanishes) returns with their latest chilling whodunit, the creepy comedy thriller The Cat and the Canary.

This new adaptation of the murder mystery by John Willard, which inspired three classic movies starring the likes of Bob Hope, Paulette Goddard, Edward Fox, Honor Blackman and Olivia Hussey, will embark on a nationwide tour from January 2020.

Heading the cast of The Cat and the Canary is silver screen and Bond-girl legend Britt Ekland, whose numerous films include The Man with The Golden Gun with Roger Moore, The Wicker Man with Christopher Lee, and Get Carter with Michael Caine.

Britt stars alongside Mark Jordon, who played the much-loved PC Phil Bellamy in Heartbeat for over 16 years and more recently Daz Spencer in Emmerdale, and Tracy Shaw, best known for her long-running role as Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street. They are joined by West End leading lady Marti Webb, whose credits include Evita and Tell Me On A Sunday; Gary Webster, who played Gary Costello in Family Affairs and Ray Daley opposite George Cole in ITV's Minder; Classic Thriller Theatre Company veteran Ben Nealon, who played Lt. Forsythe in the drama series Soldier Soldier, Nikki Patel, known as Amber Kalirai in Coronation Street, and Eric Carte, who played Geoff Roberts in two series of Bouquet of Barbed Wire.

The cast is completed by Joe Reisig, Jack Taylor and Briony Rawle.

