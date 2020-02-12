Photo Flash: First Look at the UK Tour of REVENGE

Revenge is touring the UK until 28th March.

Get a first look in the photos below!

The Crime and Comedy Theatre Company present a new production of Robin Hawdon's thriller REVENGE directed by Louise Jameson (EastEnders, Doctor Who, Bergerac) and starring Nigel Fairs (The Mousetrap, Translations) and Kate Ashmead.

REVENGE tells the story of Bill Crayshaw MP, who leads a charmed life: he's hailed in the corridors of Parliament, lauded in business, and loved at home. That is until he returns from a business trip to find his party agent has been killed. Was it a terrible, tragic accident? Or, are the circumstances more sinister?

Nigel Fairs and Kate Ashmead

Nigel Fairs and Kate Ashmead

Nigel Fairs and Kate Ashmead

Nigel Fairs and Kate Ashmead

Nigel Fairs and Kate Ashmead




