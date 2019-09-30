Photo Flash: First Look at the European Premiere Of BROOKLYN THE MUSICAL

It's press night tonight for the eagerly awaited UK premiere of BROOKLYN THE MUSICAL at Greenwich Theatre.

Check out the cast in action in these new production photos by Pamela Raith!

The musical has a book, lyrics and music by Mark Schoenfeld and Barri McPherson.

It stars Hiba Elchikhe as Brooklyn, Emily-Mae as Paradice, Sabrina Aloueche as Faith, John Addison as Taylor, Andrew Patrick-Walker as Streetsinger and Jodie Beth Meyer as alternate Brooklyn.

Adam Haigh directs and choreographs, Lighting Designer is Jack Weir, Sound is Andrew Johnson, and the Set Designer is Justin Williams.

The musical tells the story of a young Parisian coming to America to look for fame and her father. McPherson and Schoenfeld wrote the musical after Schoenfeld fell on hard times and McPherson, a friend from his past, heard him singing on the street one day. She invited him to live in her home and the two of them subsequently wrote the show.

Produced by Paul Morrissey Ltd in association with Sarah Arden and Ross Howard

Brooklyn runs to Saturday 19 October.





