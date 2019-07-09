Photo Flash: First Look at the Cast of SHERLOCK HOLMES AND THE INVISIBLE THING at Rudolf Steiner Theatre

Take Note Theatre today announces the full cast for the brand-new production of Sherlock Holmes and The Invisible Thing to be staged at Rudolf Steiner Theatre - a stone's throw from Holmes' 221b Baker Street. David Phipps-Davis directs Stephen Chance (Sherlock Holmes), Doug Cooper (Inspector Peacock), Philip Mansfield (Dr Watson), Imogen Smith (Betty Rochester) and Vanessa-Faye Stanley (Lucy Grendle). Written by Greg Freeman, the production opens on 25 July, with previews from 17 July and runs until 18 August.

Holmes and Watson are called to investigate a murder seemingly committed by an invisible perpetrator. As they probe into the mysterious lakeside drowning, something startling emerges...

A perplexed Inspector Peacock summons Holmes and Watson to the home of Miss Lucy Grendle, the daughter of the late Alfred Grendle - a man with a shadowy past. Miss Lucy Grendle has a problem with vodka (and Sherlock Holmes). The last time their paths crossed, it did not end well. Tension is in the air, and it's not just because an Invisible Thing is prowling the house.

The play was originally performed at the Tabard Theatre in 2016 and has been revised and restaged for the current run.

