Photo Flash: First Look at UNDER THREE MOONS at The Lowry, Salford

Box of Tricks have released production images for the premiere of Daniel Kanaber's new play Under Three Moons which premieres tonight at The Lowry Salford until Saturday 28 September and then tours till Saturday 2 November.

Spanning half a lifetime, Under Three Moons takes place on three nights across three decades of two friends' lives. From a school trip to France as teenagers, to a surf shack in their twenties, to Christmas in their thirties, Mike and Paul meet up and talk into the night. From boyhood to manhood to fatherhood, these are the nights they share.

The production's cast will feature Darren Kuppan (Around The World In 80 Days, Hamlet, A Christmas Carol, Road, Europe (all as part of the Leeds Playhouse Ensemble), Guards At The Taj (Bush Theatre), Cymbeline & The Tempest (Shakespeare's Globe Theatre), East Is East (Trafalgar Studios & UK Tour) and An August Bank Holiday Lark (Northern Broadsides) as Paul and Kyle Rowe (Eastenders,Coronation Street and Peaky Blinders) as Michael.

Box of Tricks makes plays. They champion playwrights and empower them to tell the stories they want to tell. Together, they go on a journey to uncover new plays that reflect the world in which they live today. The company create heartfelt theatre that resonates, inspires and entertains. Under Three Moons will be Box of Trick's sixth national touring production.

Under Three Moons will tour to Lawrence Batley Cellar Studio, Huddersfield; Unity Theatre, Liverpool; Crewe Lyceum Studio; Hull Truck Studio; Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds; The Arts Centre, Ormskirk, Edge Hill University; York Theatre Royal; Live Theatre, Newcastle; Theatr Clwyd, Mold and Rosehill Theatre, Whitehaven.

For more information visit https://boxoftrickstheatre.co.uk/production/under-three-moons/

Photo Credit: Alex Meads @ Decoy Media



Kyle Rowe

Kyle Rowe

Kyle Rowe and Darren Kuppen

Darren Kuppen and Kyle Rowe

Darren Kuppen

Darren Kuppen

Darren Kuppen and Kyle Rowe

Kyle Rowe and Darren Kuppen

Darren Kuppen and Kyle Rowe

Kyle Rowe and Darren Kuppen

Darren Kuppen and Kyle Rowe

Kyle Rowe

Kyle Rowe and Darren Kuppen





