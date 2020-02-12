Photo Flash: First Look at THE REALISTIC JONESES at Ustinov Studio

Production images are released today for the UK premiere of Will Eno's Drama Desk Award winning play The Realistic Joneses, now running at the Ustinov Studio until Saturday 7 March with opening night for press this evening. The full cast includes Corey Johnson as Bob, Sharon Small as Jennifer, Jack Laskey as John and Clare Foster as Pony. The production is the latest from Theatre Royal Bath Productions and is directed by Simon Evans.

The Realistic Joneses is a hilarious, quirky and touching portrait of marriage, life and squirrels, by American playwright Will Eno. Seen on Broadway in 2014, the play received a Drama Desk Special Award, was named one of the '25 best American plays since Angels in America' by the New York Times, Best Play on Broadway by USA Today and best American play of 2014 by the Guardian.

In a suburban backyard, one bucolic evening, Bob and Jennifer Jones and their new neighbours John and Pony Jones find they have more in common than their identical homes and last name. The couples are drawn to each other and their desperate attempts to connect evolve into a funny, intimate and profound meditation on life.





