Photo/Video: First Look at THE MAN IN THE WHITE SUIT

Brand new production images and footage is released today of Sean Foley's hotly anticipated stage adaptation of the classic Ealing Studios comedy The Man in the White Suit. The production recently embarked on a three week engagement at Theatre Royal Bath before its world premiere at the Wyndham's Theatre, London, with performances from 27th September 2019 until 11th January 2020 and opening night on 8th October 2019.

Leading the cast of The Man in the White Suit are Stephen Mangan as Sidney Stratton, Kara Tointon as Daphne Birnley and Sue Johnston* as Mrs Watson. They are joined by Richard Cordery as Birnley, Richard Durden as Sir John, with Delroy Atkinson, Katie Bernstein, Ben Deery, Matthew Durkan, Rina Fatania, Oliver Kaderbhai, Eugene McCoy, Elliott Rennie and Katherine Toy.

The Man in the White Suit is adapted for the stage and directed by double Olivier Award-winning writer, actor and director Sean Foley and has set and costume design by award-winning designer Michael Taylor.

Brand new songs have been written for this world premiere production by Charlie Fink, known for fronting indie-folk band 'Noah and the Whale' as well as being a composer for theatre and film including The Lorax (Old Vic) and A Street Cat Named Bob.

Choreography is by Lizzi Gee, lighting by the Tony Award-winning Mark Henderson, sound and incidental music by brothers Ben Ringham and Max Ringham, fights directed by Alison De Burgh and songs arranged by Phil Bateman.

When Sidney Stratton develops a fabric that never gets dirty and never wears out, manufacturers and trades unions are terrified by the threat it poses to their industry and their jobs. Only Daphne, the mill owner's daughter, shows Stratton any sympathy as his world gradually falls apartbefore he finally finds love and a new idea.

The 1951 iconic Ealing Studios comedy film starred Alec Guinness, Joan Greenwood and Cecil Parker. It was directed by Alexander Mackendrick and was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Writing (Screenplay).

This world premiere production reunites Stephen Mangan and Sean Foley who created the Olivier Award winning comedy Jeeves and Woostertogether. Foley has also teamed up again with Michael Taylor with whom he created the five times Olivier Award nominated The Ladykillers.

Based on the play The Flower Within the Bud by Roger MacDougall and screenplay by Roger MacDougall, John Dighton and Alexander Mackendrick, this world premiere production of The Man in the White Suit is presented by Jenny King, Jonathan Church, Matthew Gale and Mark Goucher, by special arrangement with Studiocanal.

*Sue Johnston plays the role of Mrs Watson for a strictly limited engagement until the end of November, with further casting to be announced.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You