Photo Flash: First Look at THE LADY VANISHES at Darlington Hippodrome

The Classic Thriller Theatre Company presents a quick-witted, devilishly fun filled production of The Lady Vanishes - based on the Hitchcock classic, ranked one of the best British films of all time, coming to Darlington Hippodrome from Tuesday 15 October for one week only.

When Socialite Iris' travelling companion disappears, she's bewildered to find fellow passengers deny ever having seen her. But with the help of musician Max, she turns detective, and together they resolve to solve this perplexing mystery.

The cast is led by BAFTA-nominated actress Gwen Taylor, who for decades was one of Britain's most celebrated TV stars, including her role as Anne Foster in Coronation Street. Gwen's other on-screen credits include the title role in ITV's Barbara, Duty Free, A Bit of a Do and Heartbeat. Joining her is her Coronation Street son and 'Villain of the Year Award' winner Andrew Lancel, whose theatrical credits include Twelve Angry Men, The Small Hand and Cilla the Musical.

The show will also feature Denis Lill, star of the highly acclaimed TV drama The Royal and Alan Parry in Only Fools and Horses; Call the Midwife actress Scarlett Archer; theatre and British Hit Parade star Mark Wynter; Nicholas Audsley, best known as the Duke of Monmouth in smash hit TV series Victoria and Ben Nealon who's credits include Soldier Soldier.

The Lady Vanishes runs at Darlington Hippodrome from Tuesday 15 to Saturday 19 October. For more information or to book call 01325 405405 or visit www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk

Photo Credit: Paul Coltas Photography





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You