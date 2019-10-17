Photo Flash: First Look at THE D-ROAD at The Spode Works in Stoke-on-Trent

Claybody Theatre have released the production images for the premiere of The D-Road, Deborah McAndrew's new play about one of Stoke-on-Trent's most significant cultural and economic landmarks- The A500 dual carriageway.

A house stands marooned on a forgotten island of land somewhere between the railway, the Trent and Mersey Canal, and the D-Road. It's where Liam lives with his Nana.

Liam and his girlfriend, Lois, dream of the bright lights of Manchester, but how can they leave Nana, with her very peculiar phobia?

Then a charismatic stranger turns up at the door. Who is he? What does he want? And why is he so interested in the Nana's back garden?

The D-Road is directed by former Northern Broadsides artistic director Conrad Nelson, designed by Dawn Allsopp (Her Naked Skin, Salisbury Playhouse and The 39 Steps, New Vic Theatre) and lighting by John Slevin (The Visitor's Book, Hope Mill Theatre).

The production's cast will feature Angela Bain; Michael Hugo; Jack Wilkinson, Riana Duce and a community cast from Stoke and the surrounding areas.

Written and directed by award-winning husband and wife team of Deborah McAndrew and Conrad Nelson, The D-Road will premiere from the 17-26 October at the Spode Works in Stoke-On-Trent.

For tickets and further information visit http://claybodytheatre.com/

Photo Credit: Andrew Billington Photography





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You