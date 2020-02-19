Advertisement

Photo Flash: First Look at THE CLAIM at Shoreditch Town Hall

Article Pixel Feb. 19, 2020  

Tim Cowbury's The Claim returns to Shoreditch Town Hall following its debut sell-out run in 2018. Mark Maughan directs Nick Blakeley (A), Tonderai Munyevu (Serge) and Indra Ové (B). The production opens on 20 February, with previews from 18 February and runs until 7 March.

A comically absurd and quietly shattering journey to the heart of our tolerant and fair society.

Serge stands before us. He has a performance to give. But why is he here? What is he claiming has happened to him? And what has Willy Wonka got to do with it?

A bold, imaginative response to the stories of those seeking refuge in the UK, The Claim asks what happens when your life is at stake and all you have to save it are your words.

Photo Credit: John Hunter

Indra Ove, Tonderai Munyevu, Nick Blakeley

Indra Ove, Tonderai Munyevu

Indra Ove, Tonderai Munyevu

Indra Ove, Tonderai Munyevu, Nick Blakeley

Indra Ove, Tonderai Munyevu

Tonderai Munyevu

Tonderai Munyevu

Tonderai Munyevu

Tonderai Munyevu, Indra Ove



